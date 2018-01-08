‘Red Sparrow’ New Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Takes On Her Most Seductive and Deadly Role Yet

Lawrence reunites with "Hunger Games" director Francis Lawrence for the Black Widow movie Marvel never made.

After taking a colossal risk with “mother!” last fall, you’d understand if Jennifer Lawrence decided to go back to her comfort zone. But the Oscar winner is pushing her own boundaries again in “Red Sparrow,” a highly seductive espionage thriller that reunites Lawrence with “Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence.

Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina named Dominika who becomes the newest recruit for the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. Her allegiance is tested, however, when she meets an American CIA agent, played by Joel Edgerton.

The Oscar-winning actress has gone on record calling “Red Sparrow” a new kind of acting challenge. She has said in interviews that she signed on to the project as a way to take back ownership of her sexuality after a 2014 nude photo leak left her especially vulnerable. The hack made her uncomfortable with taking on any sexual role, but now she’s ready to share that part of herself in “Red Sparrow.”

“Red Sparrow” opens nationwide on March 2. Watch the new trailer below.