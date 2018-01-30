Film Critic Richard Roeper Suspended Indefinitely by Chicago-Sun Times For Buying Twitter Followers

Roeper has written for the Sun-Times since 1982 and co-hosted "At the Movies" with Roger Ebert from 2000 to 2008.

Richard Roeper has been suspended by the Chicago Sun-Times after a report from The New York Times named the film critic in a story about prominent journalists, athletes, politicians and more who have bought Twitter followers via fake accounts. The newspaper is conducting an investigation into Roeper’s Twitter following and his reviews and movie columns will not be published during this time.

“We became aware over the weekend of issues relating to Rich Roeper’s Twitter account,” Sun-Times editor-in-chief Chris Fusco said in a statement. “We’re investigating these issues We will not be publishing any reviews or columns by Rich until this investigation is complete.”

Roeper’s Twitter page currently has over 225,000 followers. The New York Times report did not disclose how many of Reoper’s following is made up of purchased fake accounts. The film critic has been writing for the Chicago-Sun Times since 1982 and is most famous for co-hosting “At the Movies” with Roger Ebert from 2000-2008. Reoper took over for Gene Siskel following his death.