‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Probably Won’t Premiere Until 2019 Either

It isn't just "Game of Thrones" that takes a long time to make.

2 hours ago

“Game of Thrones” isn’t the only beloved show that won’t be returning until 2019. Word on the street (read: writer Ryan Ridley) is that “Rick and Morty” shan’t return until next year either, which probably won’t come as a surprise to the cartoon’s devoted fans — the most recent season was long-delayed as well.

“We got done writing season 3 in November of last year and here we are 11 months later,” Ridley said during an appearance on the Detroit Cast. “And then I know how long the show takes to write, let alone animate, so it’s just like, I’d be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 — in late 2019.”

Last summer, Dan Harmon addressed the “very boring” reason why the show tends to take its sweet time: “The reason Season 3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was Season 3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than Season 2 or Season 1,” he said. That seems to be true of Season 4 as well, perhaps even more so. “Rick and Morty,” which first premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in late 2013, has aired 31 episodes over the course of its first three seasons.

