Gay Lead of NBC’s Musical Theater Series Rewritten as Straight

TCA: “Rise” by Jason Katims stars Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, and “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho.

NBC’s new series “Rise” may be based on a true story, but one significant aspect of it has been altered for network TV. Its central character, based on a real-life teacher who was originally closeted, has been rewritten as straight.

Jason Katims, who created “Friday Night Lights,” adapted the story from Michael Sokolove’s book “Drama High: The Incredible True Story of a Brilliant Teacher, a Struggling Town, and the Magic of Theater” about teacher Lou Volpe, who controversially put on a production of “Spring Awakening” at his high school in a small, blue-collar town. Volpe was closeted before eventually coming out later in life.

In contrast, “Rise’s” Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) isn’t closeted at all and will not be coming out. This alteration for NBC’s show isn’t just erasure of a gay story, but also drastically changes the resonance of Lou choosing “Spring Awakening” to be his first show for the high school, since the play centers on teenagers dealing with the challenges of all aspects of sexuality, including homosexuality.

During the Television Critics Association press tour panel for the show on Tuesday, Katims explained he changed this aspect of his main character to be able to connect with the story, but that he didn’t want to “shy away from issues of sexuality.” He pointed out that “Rise” will still have LGBT elements, including a trans character and another character who is grappling with his sexuality.

Katims also noted that he changed other aspects of Lou’s family life, such giving his teenage son a drinking problem. “It becomes a major storyline and becomes a very powerful part of storytelling,” he said.

And of course, while the overall story focuses on musical theater, Katims can’t avoid including some football. “As much as it’s about high school theater, it’s also about the football team,” he said. “That storyline also becomes a big part of the show. And I love the idea of striking a balance between the two of them.”

“Rise” also features Rosie Perez and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho. It premieres on March 13 on NBC.