Robert De Niro Won’t Stop Bashing ‘Baby-in-Chief’ Donald Trump: ‘This F*cking Idiot Is the President’

De Niro put the President of the United States on blast during a speech at the National Board of Review ceremony.

Robert De Niro was tasked with presenting Meryl Streep the Best Actress prize during the National Board of Review gala for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” but the actor used his time at the microphone to undertake a different cause. De Niro put Donald Trump on blast and then some during his introduction, referring to the President as both America’s “baby-in-chief” and “jerkoff-in-chief.”

“It was fascinating to watch ‘The Post,'” De Niro explained. “That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today, obviously. This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes: The guy is a fucking fool.”

De Niro slammed Trump for “putting the press under siege” and made a biting comparison to Nixon’s administration.

“The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty, and batshit fucking crazy,” De Niro said. “Ah, the good old days.”

De Niro has long been one of Trump’s biggest critics. The actor made headlines one year ago when he showed up at an anti-Trump rally in New York City and declared our new President was “a bad example of this country, this city.” While promoting his HBO movie “Wizard of Lies” last summer, De Niro told Deadline, “He’s terrible, and a flat-out blatant racist and doubling down on that, and it’s good that he does because he’s going to sink himself.”

Read the entirety’s of De Niro’s National Board of Review speech below.

Tonight’s full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: “This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool…our baby-in-chief – the “Jerkoff-in-chief” I call him” pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018

