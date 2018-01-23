Oscars 2018: Roger Deakins Earns Groundbreaking 14th Nomination for Best Cinematography

But can Deakins finally win his first Oscar? The competition will be tough.

The most Oscar-nominated cinematographer just added another one to his prestigious belt. Roger Deakins has been nominated for a groundbreaking 14th time for Best Cinematography at the Oscars thanks to his acclaimed work behind the camera on Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.” Deakins has somehow never won the award, and he’ll face stiff competition this year from “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk,” and more.

Deakins earned his first Oscar nomination in 1995 for his work on “The Shawshank Redemption” and has since been recognized by the Academy for the following films: “Fargo,” “Kundun,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “No Country for Old Men, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “The Reader,” “True Grit,” “Skyfall,” “Prisoners,” “Unbroken,” and “Sicario.” Both “Prisoners” and “Sicario” were also Villeneuve-directed efforts.

Deakins’ 14th career nomination was a no-brainer after he received a nomination from the American Society of Cinematographers. He also received some of the best reviews of his career on “Blade Runner 2049.” IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn called Deakins’ work on the film “one of the most beautiful science-fiction achievements in recent memory”

“He imbues every frame with the kind of complex artistry one would expect from the profession’s top veteran,” Kohn wrote. “Deakins handles the dark corridors of the urban nightlife with ease, balancing them with bright white factories, yellow-tinted hideouts, and blankets of snow.”

Bruno Delbonnel (“Darkest Hour”), Hoyte van Hoytema (“Dunkirk”), Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”), and Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”) were also nominated for Best Cinematography.

We’ll find out if Deakins finally takes home his first trophy when the Oscars air March 4.