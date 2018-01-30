Rose McGowan Calls Out Justin Timberlake for Working With Woody Allen: ‘Your Heroes Need to be Better’

McGowan appeared on "The View" to promote her new book and E! limited series and had some choice words for Timberlake.

Rose McGowan is holding nothing back on the promotional tour for her new book, “BRAVE,” and her E! limited series, “Citizen Rose.” During an appearance on the ABC daytime talk show “The View,” McGowan put Justin Timberlake on blast for supporting the Time’s Up and #MeToo anti-harassment movements while still choosing to star in a Woody Allen movie.

Read More:Rose McGowan Graphically Describes Alleged Harvey Weinstein Rape for the First Time in New Book

Speaking to her larger point about “Hollywood fakery,” McGowan said, “There’s Justin Timberlake hash-tagging “My wife looks hot tonight,” hashtag Time’s Up, hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.”

“So come on, it is fake,” McGowan continued. “I wish everybody were good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”

McGowan’s comment is hardly the first time Timberlake has been specifically called out for supporting anti-harassment movements and Woody Allen at the same time. Earlier this month, Dylan Farrow blasted the actor-musician for walking the Golden Globes red carpet while wearing a Time’s Up pin. Farrow has long accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child, a claim Allen actively denies.

“I struggle with how a powerful force like Justin Timberlake can claim to be in awe of the strength of women and stand with them at this #MeToo moment and then in the next breath say that working with Woody Allen is a ‘dream come true,’” Farrow told BuzzFeed News, referring to a quote Timberlake said during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in which he praised Allen.

Timberlake starred in Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” opposite Kate Winslet. The film was released last December by Amazon Studios. Timberlake never publicly responded to Farrow’s criticism. Other actors that have starred in Allen films, such as Greta Gerwig and Rebecca Hall, have been vocal about the regrets they have over working with Allen in light of Farrow’s allegation.

You can watch McGowan’s entire appearance on “The View” in the video below.