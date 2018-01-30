Rose McGowan Graphically Describes Alleged Harvey Weinstein Rape for the First Time in New Book

McGowan's memoir "BRAVE" finds the outspoken activist revealing new details about her alleged 1997 encounter with Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan writes in detail about her alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein in her new memoir, “BRAVE.” The book is the first time McGowan has disclosed any information about the alleged incident since she broke an NDA agreement and said Weinstein raped her in a tweet published October 12. The abuse occurred at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

The New York Times review of “BRAVE” says McGowan only refers to Weinstein as “the Monster” throughout the book. McGowan remembers being invited to Weinstein’s suite at a hotel in Park City, Utah where she was told the two would be meeting to talk about her up-and-coming career.

“I was certain we would be working together for many years to come, and we were here to plot out the grand arc of my career,” McGowan writes about her feelings prior to the encounter.

When McGowan arrived at Weinstein’s suite, however, the studio executive pulled her into a room with a jacuzzi and took off her clothes. McGowan says she froze “like a statue.” Weinstein allegedly proceeded to sit her on the side of the jacuzzi, where he forcibly performed oral sex on her while masturbating.

“He moans loudly; through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles,” she writes.

McGowan remembers telling a couple people about the incident after it happened but that everyone who tried to help her told her “to see it as something that would help” her career “in the long run.” A criminal attorney allegedly told McGowan no one would believe her if she pressed charges. Eventually McGowan says she heard word that Weinstein was calling industry friends and telling them not to hire McGowan for roles.

“It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment,” McGowan writes. “And I was the one who was punished for it.”

McGowan’s story is similar to many of the actresses who have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. Over 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse, and a majority of the stories allege Weinstein planned meetings with actresses in his hotel room and then made sexual advances towards them or worse when they arrived.

McGowan’s memoir “BRAVE” is available for purchase January 30.