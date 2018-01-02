Rose McGowan Lines Up Five-Episode E! Documentary Series to ‘Show How We Can Heal Through Art’

"Citizen Rose" will kick with a two-hour documentary special this month, followed by four episodes airing in the spring.

After a whirlwind — and often heartbreaking and inspiring in equal measure — 2017, artist and activist Rose McGowan is readying to bring her message to a brand new platform in 2018, thanks to a newly announced docuseries on E! The five-episode series, titled “Citizen Rose,” will kick off with a two-hour documentary special, set to air on Tuesday, January 30 at 8pm ET/PT, followed by four additional episodes that will air in Spring 2018.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, ‘Brave,’ I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” said McGowan in an official statement. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a ‘Brave’ life.”

Per E!, the series will follow “McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto, ‘Brave,’ for release,” promising that “‘Citizen Rose’ is McGowan’s world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal. By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity and this documentary will take you behind-the- scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life. She will process, in almost real-time, the massive social change she has helped usher in as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.”

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E!, in an official statement. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

“Citizen Rose” will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz serving as Executive Producers. McGowan also serves as Executive Producer.

