Rose McGowan Bashes Golden Globes Sexual Harassment Protest: ‘I Have No Time For Hollywood Fakery’

Men and women attending the Golden Globes wore black as a symbol of solidarity against sexual harassment and abuse.

Rose McGowan spent part of the 2018 Golden Globes by criticizing the all-black dress code that was enacted to express solidarity against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood and across all industries. The actress referred to the protest as an act of “Hollywood fakery” in a tweet published right as the ceremony was beginning. McGowan was responding to a statement from Asia Argento, which praised McGowan for being the “first one who broke the silence.”

“Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement,” Argento tweeted to McGowan. “You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die.”

McGowan responded: “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, Asia Agrento.”

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

McGowan’s tweet is hardly the first time she spoke out against the all-black dress code. The actress made headlines last month for criticizing actresses such as Meryl Streep for deciding to wear black in protest of sexual harassment,

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” she tweeted. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Soon after the Golden Globes, Argento revealed that she was not even invited to the ceremony this year, nor was she asked to be included in the anti-sexual harassment coalition Time’s Up.

I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes✊ https://t.co/Wemz2qd7gw — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) January 8, 2018

Both McGowan and Argento have been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement and have accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.