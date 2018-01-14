Sam Rockwell Drops an F Bomb on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Shocking His Co-Stars — Watch

Oops.

Teaching kids science is difficult, doubly so when they refuse to listen. Sam Rockwell learned that lesson on “Saturday Night Live” last night, when the first-time host acted in a skit alongside two kiddos (Cecily Strong and Mike Day) who aren’t exactly future geniuses. In the heat of the moment, the recent Golden Globe winner appears to have forgotten that you’re not supposed to say “fuck” on TV. Watch the moment below.

NBC’s official upload of the skit subtly removes the f-bomb in question, but everyone watching took notice. Rockwell plays an early-’90s science expert in the host, attempting to perform a rudimentary experiment with two children who are utterly incapable of answering the simple question; in frustration, he eventually exclaims, “You can’t be this fucking stupid!” Oh yes they can, Mr. Science. Yes they can.

Strong and Day react just how you’d expect them to, with shocked expressions betraying their true feelings as they try to continue the skit. Rockwell is far from the first to say “fuck” on “SNL” — Kristen Stewart did it just last year — but the “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star is still part of a select group.