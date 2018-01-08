Sam Rockwell Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" co-star succeeds last year's winner in the category, Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Nocturnal Animals").

Sam Rockwell claimed the second statuette at tonight’s Golden Globes Awards: Best Supporting Actor. “Every actors know to say great words is a blessing, and these are such beautiful words,” he said in his playful speech, acknowledging the film’s writer-director, Martin McDonagh, whom he previously worked with in “Seven Psychopaths.” “You’re such an actor-friendly director. Thanks for not being a dick.” Rockwell also called co-star Frances McDormand both “a badass” and “a force of nature,” also conceding that he might need to some Imodium to get through his acceptance.

This is Rockwell’s first Globe win and nomination, earned for playing police officer Jason Dixon. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is nominated for five additional honors this evening: Best Original Score (Carter Burwell), Best Screenplay (McDonagh), Best Actress — Drama (McDormand), Best Director (McDonagh), and Best Motion Picture. “It’s nice to be in a movie that people see,” Rockwell said onstage at the Beverly Hilton. “Three Billboards” has thus far earned more than $25 million at the domestic box office. Rockwell is also nominated for a SAG Award, to be presented in two weeks.

His fellow nominees at the 75 annual Globes ceremony were (Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”), Armie Hammer, (“Call Me by Your Name”), Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”), and Christopher Plummer (“All the Money in the World,”). The previous winner was Aaron Taylor-Johnson for his performance in “Nocturnal Animals.” Last year’s female winner in the equivalent category, Viola Davis (“Fences”) presented the award alongside Dame Helen Mirren.

