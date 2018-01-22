Sam Rockwell Wins SAG Award For Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Rockwell was the first man to mention #MeToo in his acceptance speech, saying he stands "shoulder to shoulder" with the women "trying to make things better."

Sam Rockwell took home the SAG Award Sunday night for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Rockwell won for his portrayal of a racist cop in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Rockwell is also nominated with the rest of the cast for best ensemble. Rockwell first thanked fellow nominee and co-star Woody Harrelson, calling him “My brother, Woody.”

This is the second SAG Award nomination for Rockwell. He was previously nominated in 2009 in the Outstanding Ensemble category for his work in “Frost/Nixon.”

“My mom and dad were actors, and I slowly realized that these people are nuts… If you’re a struggling actor out there, hang in there,” Rockwell said to aspiring actors watching at home.

Thanking his co-star Frances McDormand, Rockwell said: “I stand shoulder to shoulder with you and all of the incredible women in this room for trying to make things better,” said Rockwell. Rockwell was the first man to mention the Time Up and Me Too movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Also nominated in the category were Rockwell’s “Three Billboards” co-star Harrelson, as well as Willem Dafoe for Sean Baker’s stunning “The Florida Project,” Steve Carell for “Battle of the Sexes,” and the always excellent Richard Jenkins for “The Shape of Water.”

The 24th annual SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and hosted by Kristen Bell.