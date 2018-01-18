Samantha Bee Says What Everyone Should Be Saying About Aziz Ansari and the #MeToo Backlash — Watch

"We know the difference between a rapist, a workplace harasser, and an Aziz Ansari," said Bee. "That doesn't mean we have to be happy about any of them."

Samantha Bee is exactly the late night host we need right now. The “Full Frontal” host perfectly summarized the #MeToo backlash in an epic tirade that artfully and comically broke down why sexual harassment, in any form, is bad. (Boy, when you put it that way, it’s amazing she even had to say it). Bee connected three recent events to help make her point: The open letter warning of a “witch hunt” that was signed by Catherine Deneuve, a forthcoming Harper’s Magazine piece outing the author of the “Shitty Media Men” list, and the wave of women defending Aziz Ansari in the wake of a recent account of his sexually coercive behavior.

“It doesn’t have to be rape to ruin your life, and it doesn’t have to ruin your life to be worth speaking out about,” said Bee. “Any kind of sexual harassment, or coercion, is unacceptable.”

Playfully naming the backlash #YouTooLoud, the segment featured clips of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, and Liam Neeson warning about the dangers of “infantilizing” women and a “witch hunt.” This backlash not only silences women who are only just now being believed, but the idea that the public would lump all sexual misconduct into the same bucket is condescending and outrageous.

“We know the difference between a rapist, a workplace harasser, and an Aziz Ansari, that doesn’t mean we have to be happy about any of them,” said Bee. She urged “setting a higher standard for sex that isn’t just ‘not rape.’ And women get to talk about it if men don’t live up to those standards.”

The segment closed with a bang:

“I’m sorry you thought you got to choose what experiences we can share about the shitty ways we’ve been treated. And to men specifically, I’m sorry our request to respected makes office culture a little less fun and flirty… If you don’t want to tune into your partner’s feelings throughout sex, maybe you shouldn’t be fucking a person at all. Men: If you say you’re a feminist, then fuck like a feminist, and if you don’t want to to do that, take off your fuckin’ pin, because we are not your accessories.”

