Saoirse Ronan Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Film Comedy

Saoirse Ronan took home the award for Best Actress in a Film Musical or Comedy on Sunday night at the 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers.

Ronan was recognized for her masterful performance as the spirited title character in “Lady Bird,” a pitch-perfect coming-of-age tale from writer/director Greta Gerwig. This is the first Golden Globe for the 23-year-old Irish actress, who was previously nominated for her roles in “Atonement” (2008) and “Brooklyn” (2016). With this win in hand, she goes into the Oscar race a heavy favorite.

Ronan opened with a charming hello to her mother, who was watching from FaceTime. She also thanked “everyone in this room.”

Ronan was the favorite going into the ceremony, beating out seasoned actresses such as Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” and Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker.” She also went up against last year’s Oscar winner Emma Stone, who was nominated for her portrayal of tennis legend Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes, as well as Margot Robbie, who was nominated for her performance as former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented January 7, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

