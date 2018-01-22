Sasha Lane Comes Out as Gay in Press Notes for ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’

Lane announced her sexuality with very little fanfare. Could this be a new era for celebrities coming out of the closet?

Sasha Lane, who made waves for her assured and naturalistic performance in “American Honey,” has come out as gay. However, she skipped the confessional social media posts or glossy magazine interviews; intead, there’s a quote near the tail end of the press notes for her latest film, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” which premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival. While Lane did acknowledge her bisexuality on Twitter in 2015, she has never discussed it in the context of her career before.

In the film, Lane plays Jane, a teenager at a conversion therapy center, who befriends the titular main character, played by Chloe Grace Moretz. The story follows Cameron’s experience at the treatment facility after she is caught having an affair with a female classmate on prom night. Her religious parental guardians (her parents are dead) send her to conversion therapy against her will, where she meets other queer people for the first time.

“The story really hit home for me, coming from a household where my brother’s gay and I’m gay,” Lane is quoted as saying in the movie’s press notes. “I liked Jane, who has a free spirit and her own way of thinking. She grew up in a community where everyone was free and lived life in a certain way. Then her mother brought her into a community that was very conservative and unaccepting of her. But both those communities were boxes. I could relate to that because, regardless of how free I am in spirit, I grew up in Texas and that is kind of like a box.”

The movie is the second feature from “Appropriate Behavior” director Desiree Akhavan, who is herself bisexual and often deals with themes of queerness in her work.

Lane is the latest in an elite group of Hollywood actresses who have come out to limited fanfare in recent years. Ellen Page and Kristen Stewart have come out with little effect on their careers, though Page has been a more outspoken LGBT advocate. Lane has the advantage of not having to slough off the image of an enormous franchise aimed at teenagers, as Stewart did with “Twilight.” She is also not as widely known as Page, having developed a following amongst indie filmgoers who are less likely to care about an actor’s sexuality.

This is not the first time Lane has mentioned her queer identity, albeit al

Could this be a sign that the days when stars were pressured to remain closeted to help their careers are over? If it is a trend, it’s only working for women so far. There are far fewer out gay actors who are as likely to lead a romance as Lane, Stewart, or Page would be. For Lane, who exudes an air of coolness onscreen and off, it may only help define her more specifically and bring wider renown. Coming out is probably the best thing she could have done for her career.