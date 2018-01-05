How the Oscar Race Was Changed By the Guild Nominations — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

The new year may start slow for some people, but not the Oscar race. As the awards season calendar began in earnest with events on two coasts — the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala and the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony — a number of frontrunners continue to gain momentum. In addition to those events, the Oscar race came into focus with announcements by four guilds — PGA, ACE, WGA and ADG — that reflect votes by many Academy members. So how did this year’s outcome change our perception of the race?
That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson return from vacation to break down some of the surprises and snubs just a few weeks before the finish line. Kohn also talks about his experiences as host of this year’s NYFCC ceremony, and why several speeches could make a difference for the season as a whole. Then, they look ahead to Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, anticipating a number of frontrunners and how various outcomes could shift the overall Oscar narrative. Finally, they survey the year to come, sharing some of the movies they can’t wait to see once all this Oscar business dies down.
Listen to the full episode below.
Screen Talk is available on iTunes.
You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.