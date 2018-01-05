How the Oscar Race Was Changed By the Guild Nominations — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 180: A series of nominations for producers, editors, writers and art directors this past week helped bring some clarity to the Oscar race as the voting deadline looms.

The new year may start slow for some people, but not the Oscar race. As the awards season calendar began in earnest with events on two coasts — the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala and the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony — a number of frontrunners continue to gain momentum. In addition to those events, the Oscar race came into focus with announcements by four guilds — PGA, ACE, WGA and ADG — that reflect votes by many Academy members. So how did this year’s outcome change our perception of the race?

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson return from vacation to break down some of the surprises and snubs just a few weeks before the finish line. Kohn also talks about his experiences as host of this year’s NYFCC ceremony, and why several speeches could make a difference for the season as a whole. Then, they look ahead to Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, anticipating a number of frontrunners and how various outcomes could shift the overall Oscar narrative. Finally, they survey the year to come, sharing some of the movies they can’t wait to see once all this Oscar business dies down.

Listen to the full episode below.