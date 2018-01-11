Seal Accuses Oprah of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Abuse ‘For Decades’

Seal targeted Oprah in an Instagram post in which a photo depicts her kissing Weinstein on the cheek.

Seal has accused Oprah Winfrey of knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse in an Instagram post. The musician posted a meme in which Oprah can be seen kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. The text reads: “When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution.” Oprah starred in the Weinstein-produced “The Butler.”

“Oh I forgot, that’s right,” Seal wrote in the caption that accompanies the post, “you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood”

Oprah made headlines earlier this week for her powerful Golden Globes speech while accepting the Cecile B. DeMille Award. She powerfully spoke on behalf of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, both of which denounce sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood and all industries. Weinstein has been accused of harassment and/or abuse by over 90 women.

Model and author Chrissy Teigen responded to Seal’s Instagram photo by posting a comment that reads: “Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?”

Oprah has gone on the record speaking out against Weinstein. During the height of the allegations last October, Oprah posted on Facebook: “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation.”

“Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said: ‘This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'”

“Thanks to the brave voices we’ve heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens,” Oprah concluded. “I believe a shift is coming.”

