Selena Gomez’s Mother Had ‘Long Talk’ With Actress About Working With Woody Allen and ‘It Didn’t Click’

While two of Gomez's "A Rainy Day in New York" co-stars have recently distanced themselves from the filmmaker, Gomez has stayed silent.

Instagram has apparently become the proving ground for the youngest and newest stars of Woody Allen’s latest film, the Amazon production “A Rainy Day in New York.” Just hours after star Timothée Chalamet announced that he’ll donate his entire salary from working on the film to the organizations Time’s Up, RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), and The LGBT Center in New York, his co-star Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has apparently used her own Instagram account to address concerns about her daughter’s involvement in the film. The film also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law.

Teefey used her official Instagram account to share a post about the passing of Cranberries member Dolores O’Riordan, which then became something of a message board for Gomez fans — including one who asked Teefey to “make selena write an apology about woddy [sic] Allen film,” to which Teefey herself posted a personal reply. “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.”

As the conversation around #MeToo and #TimesUp has heated up over the past few months, the spotlight has again returned to Allen and decades-old claims from his daughter Dylan Farrow regarding allegations he molested her as a child. Farrow has written on the subject as of late, and in December, she took aim at some of the powerful women — including those she says she still admires — who have defended Allen or at least hedged their conversations when directly asked about the allegations against him, including Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig, even as they have spoken out against Weinstein.

The result has been a recent outpouring of support for Farrow and a rejection of Allen, by such Hollywood heavy hitters as Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, Natalie Portman, and Reese Witherspoon. On January 12, Rebecca Hall announced she would also be donating her salary from her small appearance on “Rainy Day” to Time’s Up. In the past few weeks, two other Allen actors — Griffin Newman and David Krumholtz — have also come out against the filmmaker and pledged their salaries to various charitable contributions.

You can see Teefey’s comment below, and the original Instagram right here. As of this writing, Gomez has not commented.

Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess pic.twitter.com/KKvStwEBLg — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) January 16, 2018

