‘Sense8’: Naveen Andrews Says Fans ‘Should Be Happy’ With ‘Satisfying’ Series Finale

TCA: Now starring in the CBS drama "Instinct," the actor behind Jonas credited his new bosses for letting him participate in the "Sense8" ending.

Naveen Andrews has a promise for “Sense8” fans: They’ll be happy with the two-hour series finale special premiering later this year.

“I sincerely hope so, yes,” he said at the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday. “In terms of that final push that we put into it, they should be happy with it. There is a satisfying ending in my opinion.”

The actor, who played Jonas on the hugely imaginative sci-fi drama, ended the second season on an uncertain note, with his loyalties shifted towards BPO after being forced to choose a side — before, that is, getting kidnapped by Sun (Doona Bae).

“Sense8” ran for two seasons as a Netflix original drama before being canceled in late May 2017. However, after a massive outcry from fans, Netflix agreed to commission a two-hour series finale, written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon and directed by Wachowski, which went into production this fall.

Not only does Andrews believe that fans will find the ending satisfying, but he was personally happy with the ending his own character got — which may also see him reunited with Angelica (Daryl Hannah) as well. “Yes, both me and Daryl were very pleased with it,” he said about the ending to reporters following the panel.

Following “Sense8’s” cancellation, Andrews was cast in the upcoming CBS procedural drama “Instinct,” but was still able to film the “Sense8” finale in the middle of production on that show. He credited that show’s producers for their generosity in “allowing me to fly to Berlin or Napoli or Paris or wherever it was in the middle of this and allow me to finish it.”

Like many “Sense8” cast members, Andrews has been blown away by the ongoing passion fans have for the series, which he encountered firsthand on the streets of New York while filming “Instinct.”

“It was amazing how many young people really seemed to dig that show,” he said, “which was what we were going for — that kind of emotional reaction. So I’m very glad we got it and we were able to finish it off.”

The “Sense8” series finale is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018.