Seth Meyers Kicked Off Golden Globes 2018 With An Anti-Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey Monologue

Meyers' opened up the 2018 Golden Globe Awards by directly addressing all of the sexual harassment and abuse allegations plaguing Hollywood.

Seth Meyers opened up the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with a monologue focused heavily on the current sexual harassment and abuse allegations plaguing Hollywood. Meyers was always going to have to address the topic given the countless accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and more, and one of the biggest question marks of the night was how he was going to go about doing so.

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Meyers started. “Happy New Year, Hollywood. It’s 2018: Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year.”

“This was the year of big little lies and get out, and the television series ‘Big Little lies and the movie ‘Get Out,'” he continued. “There’s a new era under way. I can tell because it’s been this long since a white man has been nervous in Hollywood.”

Meyers did not hold back when addressing Weinstein. His joke caused the biggest reaction of the monologue: “It’s time to address the elephant not in the room: Harvey Weinstein is not in the room tonight. I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with. He’ll be back in 20 years when hes the first person booed during the In Memoriam.”

His Kevin Spacey joke received a bit more of a muted response: “There going to do another season of ‘House of Cards.’ Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a Southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t. Oh was that too mean? For Kevin Spacey?”

Addressing the issue at large, Meyers joked, “For the men in the room, this will be the first time in three months where it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

He then referred to “The Shape of Water” as “Manhattan” in water, referring to Woody Allen as a sea monster.

“People had to work really hard to get here, but it’s more clear now than ever before that women had to work harder,” he concluded on a more serious note.

Meyers’ jokes came out a time when the entire industry is focused on the abuse and harassment issue. Men and women in attendance wore black in protest of Hollywood sexual harassment and abuse. Just a week before the ceremony, hundreds of actresses banded together to launch Time’s Up, the most organized attempt yet to fight back against sexual misconduct across all industries. The coalition is leaderless but includes Golden Globe nominees like Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and more.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.