‘Seven Seconds’ Trailer: New Netflix Mystery Investigates the Aftermath of a Possible Police Killing

The new drama series from the creator of "The Killing" stars Clare-Hope Ashitey and Regina King.

The last time Regina King played a grieving mother on TV, it was on one of the best episodes of 2017. A year later, in a different city, and on a different network, she’ll do the same in “Seven Seconds,” the latest anthology series from Netflix.

In the first full look at the series’ debut season, King plays the mother of Brenton Butler, a teenager who dies after being hit by a white police officer. In the bloody snow in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, assistant prosecutor KJ Harper (Clare-Hope Ashitey) looks for answers that might help illuminate the case.

With drama inside and outside the courtroom, Harper seeks more information about Brenton’s life from his father (Russell Hornsby) and the community. The cast for this first season also features Raul Castillo, Beau Knapp, Michael Mosely, David Lyons, and Zackary Momoh.

“Seven Seconds” comes from Veena Sud, who created the American version of “The Killing,” a show that eventually became a Netflix Original in its later seasons. Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” “The Accountant”) directed the pilot, with others of the remaining nine episodes helmed by TV vets Jon Amiel, Daniel Attias, Ernest R. Dickerson, and Victoria Mahoney.

“Seven Seconds” premieres February 23 on Netflix.

