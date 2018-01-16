Sharon Stone Laughs in Reporter’s Face When Asked About ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’ in Hollywood: ‘I’ve Seen It All’

"I didn’t come here with any protection," Stone said about experiencing harassment over her four decades in Hollywood.

Sharon Stone’s interview on the most recent edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” is going viral after she laughed in reporter Lee Cowan’s face when asked about whether or not she has ever “felt uncomfortable” in Hollywood over her decades in the business. The actress was promoting her role on Steven Soderbergh’s HBO limited series “Mosaic” when the conversation turned to the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movement.

“I don’t know how to ask this in a delicate way, but were you ever in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?” Cowan asked Stone. The actress instantly started laughing over the question. Cowan intervened by saying he wasn’t sure if Stone was laughing because she was nervous or because the question was a no-brainer.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee,” Stone answered. “Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.”

Watch Stone’s entire interview in the video below.