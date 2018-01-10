‘Silicon Valley’ Season 5 First Trailer: Pied Piper Leaves T.J. Miller Behind

Good riddance, says Jian Yang.

HBO has released the first trailer for season 5 of “Silicon Valley,” and Pied Piper seems to be doing just fine without T.J. Miller’s Erlich Bachman. Richard (Thomas Middleditch) now finds himself the head of a 50-person company, providing further comedic fodder for his anxious antics. Of course, Jared (Zach Woods) is there to support while Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) are there to gleefully document the wreckage. Nanjiani returns to TV following a huge success last year with his breakout film role, “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife, Emily V. Gordon.

Missing from the trailer is Erlich, though a nod to his absence comes in the form of a deadpan Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) contentedly taking over his apartment (“this is my incubator now”).

HBO announced Miller was leaving “Silicon Valley” last May, citing a mutual decision. In subsequent interviews, Miller revealed creative differences with producer Alec Berg. But fans of the lovable blowhard with creative facial hair (Erlich, not Miller) speculated that Miller left to pursue a burgeoning film career, which includes roles in “Deadpool” and “Office Christmas Party.”

At the time, critics worried that Erlich’s absence would leave the series without one if its funniest characters. However, in the wake of rape allegations against Miller, it appears the show dodged a bullet.

Check out the trailer below: