‘Slender Man’ First Trailer: The Internet’s Most Terrifying Boogeyman Returns to Freak You Out

It was only a matter of time before he arrived on the big screen to give us all nightmares.

Just when you were finally getting over all the Slender Man horror stories, here comes the big screen version of the internet’s most horrifying boogeyman. “Slender Man” is Screen Gems’ hopeful horror blockbuster this summer, and that goal should be relatively easy to achieve as long as the movie is even half as scary as the tales about Slender Man online.

“Slender Man” stars Jaz Sinclair and Joey King as a group of girls who set out to find their missing friend when she’s taken by the one and only “Slender Man.” The horror film is directed by “Stomp the Yard” and “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” filmmaker Sylvain White.

Screen Gems will open “Slender Man” in theaters May 18. Watch the first trailer.