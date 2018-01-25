‘Sneaky Pete’ Season 2 Trailer: Crime Drama Continues Its Life on the Run — Watch

Amazon's critically acclaimed series returns for a second season on March 9.

Early last year, Bryan Cranston and “Justified” showrunner Graham Yost teamed up with Amazon to bring us “Sneaky Pete,” a crime drama about a con man who assumes his cell mate’s identity in order to run from his past. The second season, premiering in March, promises to continue following the journey of Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) as he faces the fallout of his new identity.

According to the official synopsis for the second season, “Marius is on the verge of starting fresh, when two thugs, believing he is Pete, threaten to kill the family unless he takes them to Pete’s estranged mother Maggie (Jane Adams) and the millions she stole from their mysterious employer. Now Marius must tread a dangerous line to find the elusive Maggie, protect the family, and keep up the Pete con, all while finagling a way to ditch the thugs and keep the money for himself.”

In addition to Ribisi and Adams, the series also stars Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Peter Gerety, and three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale. Cranston and Yost serve as executive producers alongside James Degus, Michael Dinner, and Fred Golan, who worked with Yost on “Justified.”

Amazon garnered a lot of critical acclaim recently with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. As the stakes raise for the second season of “Sneaky Pete,” the show looks to continue to bolster the streaming service’s original programming slate.

Amazon will make the entire season available for streaming through Amazon Prime on Friday, March 9. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.