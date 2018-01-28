‘SNL’ Addresses the Aziz Ansari Situation in Hilarious, Uncomfortable Fashion — Watch

Try not to say the wrong thing.

How to discuss the Aziz Ansari accusations with your friends? That’s a question “Saturday Night Live” grappled with last night in a skit starring Will Ferrell, Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson. Everyone has an opinion, but no one wants to express it in a way that might possibly offend anyone else at the dinner table. Watch below.

Just the mention of Ansari’s name elicits discomfort: “Did anyone read that op-ed piece about—” begins Gardner before Beckett cuts her off, as he knows where she’s going. Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this month, but the nature of the allegation — as well as certain aspects of the original article — has inspired debate as to whether the actor and comedian deserves to be lumped into the same category as the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

We see on everyone’s face that they don’t want to discuss this. With each new attempt at a comment — “The thing that I keep going back to is, it seems like if she wanted to leave she could have just left…” — the group grows visibly more uncomfortable, with Bryant going so far as to cut off her ponytail, Thompson stabbing himself in the hand, and Gardner literally disappearing.

Eventually, the conversation turns to “The Shape of Water” — but even that doesn’t go well.