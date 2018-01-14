‘SNL’: ‘Tucci Gang’ Is the Hip-Hop Tribute to Stanley Tucci We Deserve — Watch

“I got mad respect for his range/He should’ve been Doctor Strange."

You may like Stanley Tucci, but you don’t love him as much as Pete Davidson and Sam Rockwell. The two of them starred in one of last night’s funniest “Saturday Night Live” skits, a music-video parody of Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” refashioned as a tribute to the revered character actor. “Tucci Gang” is the song for anyone who thinks “The Lovely Bones” never got its due. Watch below.

Almost a shot-for-shot remake of the 17-year-old’s hit video, “Tucci Gang” comes complete with lyrics like “Some of you don’t know the name Tooch, but that’s that guy from ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and ‘Spotlight'” and “I got mad respect for his range/He should’ve been Doctor Strange/’The Devil Wears Prada’ was sick/If you don’t like Stan you’re a dick.” It’s hard to disagree with any of that.

Elsewhere on the show, the first episode of “SNL” of 2018, Rockwell dropped an f bomb that came as quite the surprise to his scene partners.