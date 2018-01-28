‘SNL’ Reviews the Oscar Nominees: ‘Lady Bird Sucked, Directors Should Be Men!’

"The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards" are, like, so weird.

You may not have seen all the Academy Award nominees, but Bailey Gismert has. And the teen film critic, played by Heidi Gardner during last night’s “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” has lots to say about them — namely that they’re weird and that women have no place directing movies. Watch below.

Awkward and giggly, Bailey stumbles through her reviews. “Okay, so, ‘Shape of Water’ was, like, I don’t know, it was like, weird,” she says. “It was just, like, so weird.” That’s more or less what she thinks of “Three Billboards,” too: “That lady, like, put up those billboards and I was like, ‘Okay, random.‘”

“Call Me by Your Name” gets a more straightforward review — “I actually liked that one a lot,” Bailey says without laughing — though she gets embarrassed when the subject of Armie Hammer comes up. “Yes, I liked him — I didn’t like him like him. I just, like, thought he was good in it…If Armie Hammer sees this, it’s gonna be, like, so bad.”

Bailey saves the funniest, most unexpected moment for last, however, as “Weekend Update” comes to a close and co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che sign off. “Lady Bird’ sucked,” she yells, “directors should be men!”