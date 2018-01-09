Stan Lee Denies Groping and Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says He Is Being Blackmailed

'We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police," Lee's lawyer said in a statement.

Stan Lee is denying groping and sexual harassment allegations made against him in a report from The Daily Mail. The publication reports that a nursing company hired to care for Lee stopped working with him after numerous harassment and groping complaints.

Lallas sent a cease and desist letter to the nursing company’s owner on December 20. IndieWire reached out to Lee’s representative for comment and received the following statement from his lawywer:

Please be advised that on behalf of Mr. Lee, we sent a letter dated December 20, 2017 to Elizabeth Weaver of Concierge Nursing Care, regarding these Defamatory Claims. We received no response from Ms. Weaver to our letter, which speaks for itself.

We urge you to refrain from publishing any article regarding these Defamatory Claims because an article based on false and Defamatory Claims would cause irreparable damage to Mr. Lee. Various anonymous individuals have attempted to extort money from Mr. Lee based on false allegations, but when we have asked them to identify themselves and provide their full legal names and contact information, they have, not surprisingly, gone radio silent. The appropriate place to enforce the rights of Mr. Lee with respect to these Defamatory Claims would be in a court of law if they are ever filed and prosecuted, which has not occurred, but not a trial in the press in the court of public opinion after Mr. Lee’s excellent reputation has been wrongfully crucified based on false allegations.

Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.