You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘Stan and Ollie’: John C. Reilly is Unrecognizable in Laurel and Hardy Biopic

John C. Reilly looks wild as Oliver Hardy. Steve Coogan looks like...Steve Coogan.

3 mins ago

John C Reilly Stan and Ollie' on set filming, Bristol, UK - 10 Apr 2017

John C. Reilly on the set of ‘Stan and Ollie’

Joan Wakeham/REX/Shutterstock

Gary Oldman may have earned a Golden Globe for his amazing transformation into Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” but Oldman will soon have a rival in John C. Reilly for his portrayal of Oliver Hardy. Reilly and Steve Coogan bear an uncanny resemblance to Laurel and Hardy on the set of “Stan and Ollie,” a forthcoming biopic about the world’s most famous comedy duo. In a new photo released on Twitter by consultants for the film, Reilly is rotund and adorable in suspenders and a 1950s-style short vintage tie.

“Stan and Ollie” follows the the famous odd couple on their final UK tour, a grueling theatre tour of post-war Britain. As they attempt to reignite their film careers, they unwittingly deliver what would become their swan song. Coogan and Reilly lead a cast that includes Shirley Henderson (“Okja”), Nina Arianda (“Midnight in Paris”), and Danny Huston. “Philomena” scribe Jeff Pope penned the screenplay, and Jon S. Baird directs.

If comedy fans everywhere weren’t already looking forward to this one, it’s safe to say they are now.

Enjoy the magic of make-up in these photos from the set of “Stan and Ollie”:

John C Reilly Stan and Ollie' on set filming, Bristol, UK - 10 Apr 2017

John C. Reilly in ‘Stan and Ollie’

Joan Wakeham/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly'Stan and Ollie' on set filming, Bristol, UK - 10 Apr 2017

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly

Joan Wakeham/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly on set of 'Stan and Ollie''Stan and Ollie' on set filming, Bristol, UK - 10 Apr 2017

John C. Reilly on the set of ‘Stan and Ollie’

Joan Wakeham/REX/Shutterstock

“Stan and Ollie” was produced by the BBC. No release date has yet been announced.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad