‘Stan and Ollie’: John C. Reilly is Unrecognizable in Laurel and Hardy Biopic

John C. Reilly looks wild as Oliver Hardy. Steve Coogan looks like...Steve Coogan.

Gary Oldman may have earned a Golden Globe for his amazing transformation into Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” but Oldman will soon have a rival in John C. Reilly for his portrayal of Oliver Hardy. Reilly and Steve Coogan bear an uncanny resemblance to Laurel and Hardy on the set of “Stan and Ollie,” a forthcoming biopic about the world’s most famous comedy duo. In a new photo released on Twitter by consultants for the film, Reilly is rotund and adorable in suspenders and a 1950s-style short vintage tie.

We had the pleasure of working as consultants on the forthcoming movie #StanAndOllie about #LaurelAndHardy‘s final UK tour set in 1953. It’s going to be a great film. Steve Coogan plays Stan and John C Reilly plays Ollie.

RT if you too are looking forward to seeing #StanAndOllie pic.twitter.com/iKvaJtPZfp — Laurel and Hardy (@Stan_And_Ollie) January 8, 2018

“Stan and Ollie” follows the the famous odd couple on their final UK tour, a grueling theatre tour of post-war Britain. As they attempt to reignite their film careers, they unwittingly deliver what would become their swan song. Coogan and Reilly lead a cast that includes Shirley Henderson (“Okja”), Nina Arianda (“Midnight in Paris”), and Danny Huston. “Philomena” scribe Jeff Pope penned the screenplay, and Jon S. Baird directs.

If comedy fans everywhere weren’t already looking forward to this one, it’s safe to say they are now.

Enjoy the magic of make-up in these photos from the set of “Stan and Ollie”:

“Stan and Ollie” was produced by the BBC. No release date has yet been announced.