Sterling K. Brown Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama

Brown's win follows last year's Emmy Award for the same performance.

Last year, even as “This is Us” became a whirlwind success with audiences and on the awards circuit, Sterling K. Brown wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe. This year, he’s walking home with the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Drama.

Brown was considered the favorite going into Sunday night, having won the Emmy award in the same category for his performance as Randall Pearson, one of the three triplets on NBC’s biggest drama hit.

“Throughout the majority of my career I’ve benefited from color-blind casting,” Brown said, accepting the award. Singling out “This is Us” creator, Brown added, “Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man, that can only be played by a black man. And so what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

The 2018 field for Best Actor in a TV Drama was a competitive one, filled with character newcomers and familiar favorites. On the heels of the wild early success of “The Good Doctor,” Freddie Highmore could easily have nabbed the award from a voting base that loves rewarding popular broadcast shows. “Ozark” was a surprise hit of the summer, which whisked star Jason Bateman to a nomination. Bob Odenkirk and Liev Schrieber also had plenty of past recognition working in their favor.

Brown’s win bodes well for the overall prospects of “This is Us,” which is also nominated for Best Drama Series.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.