Sterling K. Brown Wins SAG Award For Best Actor in a TV Drama Series

It’s three in a row for “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, who just won his first-ever SAG Award, on top of his recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

Brown took the honor for outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series, thanks to his role as Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us.” Brown bested a field that included Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”). John Lithgow won the award last year for “The Crown.”

In 2017, Brown was nominated twice, both for male actor in a drama (for the first season of “This Is Us”) and male actor in a TV movie or limited series (for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), but didn’t win.

The SAG Awards annually honor the outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year. Uniquely awarding entire series ensembles, the award in recent years has been lauded for honoring a diverse crop of male and female actors. More than 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members vote on the awards, also making it one of the industry’s largest awards voting bodies. Morgan Freeman is the recipient of this year’s Life Achievement Award.

The 24th annual SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and hosted by Kristen Bell.