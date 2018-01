Here’s Every Film and TV Show Steven Soderbergh Watched in 2017, From ‘Lady Bird’ to ‘Black Mirror’

The director finished his year like we all did: Bingeing every episode of the new season of "Black Mirror."

January brings such touchstones as the Golden Globes and the Oscar nominations announcement, but it’s also been home for the last several years to the release of Steven Soderbergh’s master list of everything he consumed the previous year. The director has released his 2017 list of all the films, TV shows, plays, and books he watched and read, and it’s full of reliable and unexpected choices that prove Soderbergh’s taste has no boundaries.

Soderbergh posted the full 2017 list on his Extension 765 blog, and it appears his year started with a very surprising choice: “Passengers,” the maligned science fiction romance starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. The director decided to end his year like many of us did: Bingeing the six new episodes of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.

Of course Soderbergh kept up with this year’s awards contenders as well. “Lady Bird,” “The Florida Project,” “Dunkirk,” and “Call Me by Your Name” are all listed on his 2017 list. But as always, the director made sure to keep watching the classics like “Vertigo,” “The Parallax View,” and “Zodiac.”

Soderbergh officially returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus with “Logan Lucky” over the summer. He’ll be back in March with the iPhone-shot horror film “Unsane,” starring “The Crown” award winner Claire Foy. You’ll notice Soderbergh watched many different cuts of “Unsane” throughout the summer.

Read Soderbergh’s entire 2017 list below. The key for how the list is set up is also attached.

All caps, bold: MOVIE

All caps, bold, asterisk: SHORT*

All caps: TV SERIES

Italics: Book

Quotation marks: “Play”

Italics, quotation marks: “Short Story”

01/01 PASSENGERS, THE BIRTHDAY PARTY (’68), KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

01/02 The Mistletoe Murders and Other Stories, P.D. James

01/03 THE THICK OF IT (5)

01/04 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE

01/05 THE THICK OF IT (2)

01/13 DARLING

01/14 DOG DAY AFTERNOON

01/15 THE TRIAL OF JOAN OF ARC

01/18 THE HANDMAIDEN

01/25 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

01/27 THE RUSSIA HOUSE, VICTIM

01/28 MOUCHETTE, WITHNAIL AND I, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY, 48 HRS

01/29 Bresson on Bresson: Interviews 1943-1983, L’ARGENT

01/30 The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York, Robert A. Caro, SISTERS (’73)

02/01 THE BEST OF AUTOPSY

02/02 I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

02/03 BECOMING WARREN BUFFET

02/04 SPLIT, 48 HRS

02/05 THE LONG DAY CLOSES, THE POWER OF NIGHTMARES (Parts 1, 2 & 3), SUPERBOWL LI

02/06 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

02/07 THE TRAP (Part 1)

02/08 FIVE EASY PIECES

02/10 BILLIONS, DATELINE

02/11 THE TRAP (Parts 2 & 3), THE IMMORTAL STORY, KING & COUNTRY, FIFTY SHADES DARKER, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY

02/12 “Jitney”, August Wilson, GIRLS

02/13 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

02/14 THE TRAIN (’64), THE THICK OF IT

02/15 THE THICK OF IT

02/16 LIFE OF RILEY, THE THICK OF IT (2)

02/17 HYPERNATIONALIZATION

02/18 MON ONCLE D’AMERIQUE, SEVEN DAYS IN MAY (’64)

02/19 48 HRS, GIRLS, MURIEL, OR THE TIME OF RETURN

02/20 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, THE THICK OF IT

02/21 INTERIORS, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (’74)

02/22 NIGHT AND FOG*, LE CHANT DU STYRENE*, THE HILLS HAVE EYES (’77)

02/24 DATELINE

02/25 DICKS*, I DON’T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, 48 HRS

02/26 GET OUT, THE 89th ACADEMY AWARDS

02/27 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, BILLIONS

03/04 LOGAN LUCKY

03/09 Affections, Roberto Hasbun

03/10 Outline, Rachel Cusk

03/11 GIRLS, DATELINE, THE LOVE WITCH, LOGAN LUCKY

03/12 LOGAN LUCKY, BILLIONS (2), GIRLS

03/14 THE AMERICANS (2)

03/15 LOGAN LUCKY

03/18 GOLOVKIN VS JACOBS

03/19 “The Present”, Anton Chekov/Andrew Upton, GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/20 THE CROWN (2)

03/21 THE AMERICANS

03/22 DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE AGE OF SPIN

03/26 GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/27 RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (B&W VERSION)

03/31 DATELINE

04/01 A Brief History of Seven Killings, Marlon James

04/02 GIRLS

04/04 LOUIS C.K. 2017, THE AMERCIANS (2)

04/05 MIKEY AND NICKY

04/06 PREVENGE, THE RULING CLASS

04/07 TRAINSPOTTING, THE SOCIAL NETWORK

04/08 THE SILENT PARTNER, DATELINE

04/10 BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/11 THE AMERICANS, REPULSION

04/13 RYAN’S DAUGHTER

04/14 DATELINE

04/15 On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Whiplash: How To Survive Our Faster Future, Joi Ito and Jeff Howe, OCEAN’S EIGHT, SILICON VALLEY (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY

04/16 GIRLS, VEEP

04/17 THE AMERICANS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP

04/18 HIGH AND LOW, BILLIONS, A.K.

04/20 ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF ANDRE ARSENEVICH, LOGAN LUCKY

04/21 I KNOW WHERE I’M GOING, TO BE OR NOT TO BE (’42)

04/22 …BUT FILM IS MY MISTRESS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP (3), 48 HRS MYSTERY

04/25 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, SILICON VALLEY

04/26 LOGAN LUCKY, BILLIONS, CHINATOWN

04/27 THE SHINING

04/29 STANLEY KUBRICK INTERVIEW WITH JEREMY BERNSTEIN NOVEMBER 1965 (AUDIO), MAKING “THE SHINING”, JOSHUA VS KLITSCHKO, THE DISCREET CHARM OF THE BOURGOUSIE, 48 HRS MYSTERY

04/30 OCEAN’S EIGHT, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP, BILLIONS

05/01 E! NEWS LIVE AT THE RED CARPET MET GALA, BETTER CALL SAUL

05/02 THE AMERICANS

05/05 WHITE HORSE (6), SWIMMING TO CAMBODIA

05/06 DON’T LOOK NOW, 48 HRS MYSTERY

05/07 All Kinds of Love, Carl Reiner

05/08 SILICON VALLEY, BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL

05/09 THE AMERICANS

05/11 BASKETS (2), THE SAND PEBBLES

05/12 THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

05/13 ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

05/14 Homesick For Another World, Otessa Moshfegh, SILICON VALLEY

05/15 BETTER CALL SAUL

05/16 THE AMERICANS

05/17 I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (’78), 1941

05/18 MOMMY DEAD AND DEAREST

05/19 THE KEEPERS (2)

05/20 THE KEEPERS (5)

05/21 ALIEN: COVENANT, TWIN PEAKS (2), SILICON VALLEY

05/22 Moonglow, Michael Chabon, BETTER CALL SAUL

05/23 THE AMERICANS, SHEITAN

05/26 SUNSET BOULEVARD

05/29 Men Without Women, Haruki Murkami, TWIN PEAKS (2), SILICON VALLEY

05/30 THE AMERICANS

05/31 THE BIRDS

06/01 Begin principal photography on UNSANE

06/03 A CURE FOR WELLNESS, OCEAN’S EIGHT

06/04 SILICON VALLEY, TWIN PEAKS

06/10 BETTER CALL SAUL

06/11 TWIN PEAKS, SILICON VALLEY

06/15 UNSANE

06/16 UNSANE

06/17 RISK, EYES OF LAURA MARS

06/18 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP, TWIN PEAKS

06/10 ATLANTA, BARRY LYNDON

06/20 Masters of Atlantis, Charles Portis, ROOM 104, JAWS

06/21 SEXY BEAST, BETTER CALL SAUL

06/22 THE THIRD MAN, UNSANE, ANATOMY OF A MURDER

06/23 Loving, Henry Green, GATTACA

06/24 How We Are Hungry, Dave Eggers, South and West, Joan Didion, DATELINE, 48 HRS

06/25 TWIN PEAKS, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

06/26 TWIN PEAKS (episode 8 again—wow!)

06/27 THE EXORCIST (original theatrical release version)

06/28 T2 TRAINSPOTTING

07/07 OCEAN’S EIGHT, DATELINE

07/08 Home and Away: Writing the Beautiful Game, Karl Ove Gnausgaard and Fredrik Ekelund, WALTZ WITH BASHIR

07/09 Who Is Rich?, Mathhew Klam, ARCHER, BOJACK HORSEMAN

07/10 DR. STRANGELOVE, OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB, TWIN PEAKS

07/11 A HARD DAY’S NIGHT, HELP!

07/12 SONG TO SONG

07/14 ROAR: THE MOST DANGEROUS MOVIE EVER MADE, DATELINE

07/15 LURED, ALL THE PRESIDEN’TS MEN

01/17 TWIN PEAKS

07/21 BULLITT, DATELINE

07/22 THE LOVED ONE, The Dinner Party, Joshua Ferris

07/24 TWIN PEAKS

07/25 VICE: A WORLD IN DISARRAY

07/26 L’ECLISSE, THE LAMP*

07/29 O.G., Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, W1A (2)

07/31 Golden Hill, Francis Spufford, TWIN PEAKS, UN FLIC

08/01 THEY LIVE BY NIGHT

08/03 IN ORDER OF DISAPPEARANCE

08/04 UNSANE

08/05 ICARUS

08/06 DUNKIRK

08/07 PERFECT (’18)

08/08 THE GRADUATE, THE KING (’18)

08/11 FUCKKKYOUUU*

08/12 GLOW (2), W1A, 48 HRS MYSTERY, THE KILLING (’56)

08/13 GOOD MORNING*

08/15 I LOVE YOU, DADDY

08/16 TWIN PEAKS

08/17 TWIN PEAKS

08/19 The Romanovs, Simon Sebag Montefiore

08/23 The Thirty-Six Dramatic Situations, Mike Figgis

08/24 Conversations With Friends, Sally Rooney

08/26 BEATRIZ AT DINNER, WHITNEY: CAN I BE ME, MAYWEATHER VS MCGREGOR, 1941

08/28 Richard Ayoade Presents The Grip of Film by Gordy Lasure

08/29 Runnin’ With The Devil, Noel E. Monk and Joe Leydon, OCEAN’S EIGHT

08/30 mother!

09/02 TWIN PEAKS, The GFE Novelization, Allison Leotta, W1A (2), DELIVERANCE

09/04 Evolving Ourselves, Juan Enriquez and Steven Gullans, TWIN PEAKS

09/05 ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN REVISITED

09/07 THE THICK OF IT

09/08 THE THICK OF IT

09/10 THE THICK OF IT

09/11 “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark”, Lynn Nottage, THE THICK OF IT (2)

09/12 APPLE SPECIAL EVENT (STREAMED), THE THICK OF IT (2), UNSANE, SE7EN

09/15 DATELINE

09/16 TWIN PEAKS, GOLOVKIN VS ALVAREZ, Ties, Domenico Starnone

09/17 TWIN PEAKS, THE 69TH EMMY AWARDS

09/18 HOUSE OF Z

09/19 THE VIETNAM WAR

09/21 Fantasyland, Kurt Andersen

09/22 TRANSPARENT (2), DATELINE

09/23 TRANSPARENT (6), THE VIETNAM WAR

09/24 THE VIETNAM WAR (2)

09/26 The Misfortune of Marion Palm, Emily Culliton

09/29 Six Four, Hideo Yokoyama

09/30 Transit, Rachel Cusk, THE VIETNAM WAR (2)

10/01 Aftermath, Rachel Cusk, CURB YOUR ENHUSIASM

10/04 LONG SHOT

10/07 SPIELBERG

10/08 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

10/13 W1A (2), DATELINE, We Were Eight Years in Power, Ta-Nehisi Coates

10/15 W1A (2), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, DAVE CHAPPELLE: DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

10/17 W1A, OCEAN’S EIGHT

10/18 OCEAN’S EIGHT

10/19 OCEAN’S EIGHT

10/20 DATELINE

10/21 48 HRS, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, HIS GIRL FRIDAY

10/22 IZUMI, CHINATOWN, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

10/23 W1A, MINDHUNTER (2)

10/25 Secrecy World, Jake Bernstein

10/26 “M. Butterfly”, David Henry Hwang

10/27 TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW (2)

10/29 THE DUELLISTS, TOKYO DRIFTER, IKIRU, VENGEANCE IS MINE, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

11/03 Kill All Normies, Angela Nagle, THE TALE OF ZATOICHI, WOMAN IN THE DUNES, OCEAN’S EIGHT

11/04 DATELINE, JOAN DIDION: THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD, MINDHUNTER (2)

11/09 Classic Wiley: A Lifetime of Punches, Players, Punks, & Prophets, Ralph Wiley, BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

11/10 THE VIETNAM WAR (2)

11/11 AIRPORT 1975, THE VIETNAM WAR, TRACEY ULLMAN’S SH0W, DATELINE, THELMA, 48 HRS

11/12 DATELINE, DATELINE ON ID, MIRAGE, AIRPORT ’77, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

11/13 SLAUGHTER-HOUSE FIVE

11/14 MINDHUNTER (2)

11/15 THE CONCORDE: AIRPORT ‘79

11/18 “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, I, TONYA, CATCH-22

11/19 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW

11/21 BATTLE OF THE SEXES, MINDHUNTER, 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

11/22 THE SQUARE (’17)

11/23 Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior, Leonard Mlodinow, GOODTIME

11/24 Fresh Complaint, Jeffrey Eugenides, 20/20, DATELINE, 48 HRS

11/25 TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW, SOAPDISH, 48 HRS

11/26 MINDHUNTER (2)

11/29 A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived, Adam Rutherford, LOS OLVIDADOS, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

12/02 SMILF, Beasts: What Animals Can Teach Us About the Origins of Good and Evil, Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson, VOYEUR, DATELINE

12/03 SMILF (2), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, ZODIAC

12/04 SMILF (2), DOWNSIZING

12/06 ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.

12/07 JOHN CARPENTER’S THE THING

12/09 TOKYO OLYMPIAD, OLYMPIA PART ONE: FESTIVAL OF NATIONS, OLYMPIA PART TWO: FESTIVAL OF BEAUTY

12/10 The Nine Emotional Lives of Cats, Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson, SMILF

12/12 THE FLORIDA PROJECT, “Cat Person”, Kristen Roupenian

12/13 CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

12/14 REAR WINDOW

12/15 WORMWOOD (6)

12/16 If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, Demetri Martin, “The Lazy River”, Zadie Smith, A Legacy of Spies, John le Carre, THE SHAPE OF WATER

12/17 Sleep No More, P.D. JAMES, PANIC ROOM, SMILF, THE PIRATES OF SOMALIA

12/18 BEATS, LADY BIRD

12/19 PHANTOM THREAD, MODERN ROMANCE

12/20 STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

12/21 HAPPY END

12/22 GOD IS THE BIGGER ELVIS, DATELINE, BEYOND ZERO: 1914-1918

12/23 HEAT, An Unsuitable Job for A Woman, P. D. James, THE DAY OF THE JACKAL, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

12/24 MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, THE THIRD MAN

12/25 The Skull Beneath the Skin, P.D. James, MEMENTO, LOCK, STOCK AND TWO SMOKING BARRELS, VERTIGO

12/27 Death of a Murderer, Rupert Thompson, IQ, Joe Ide

12/28 THE INSULT

12/29 The Revolt of the Black Athlete, Harry Edwards, BLACK MIRROR (4)

12/30 BLACK MIRROR (2)

12/31 DAVE CHAPPELLE: EQUANIMITY, THE PARALLAX VIEW