Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Remake Puts Out Open Casting Call for Tony, Maria, Anita, and More

Spielberg's first musical adaptation will take on one of the most beloved movie musicals ever made.

Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress this year, and he has his science-fiction tentpole “Ready Player One” set for release in March, but the director isn’t slowing down anytime soon. An open casting call has confirmed the rumors that Spielberg is in fact remaking “West Side Story,” the iconic 1957 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The “West Side Story” remake will find Spielberg teaming up with famed screenwriter Tony Kushner, whom he has previously worked with on “Munich” and “Lincoln.” Kushner also wrote the script for the religious-political drama “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara,” which Spielberg is expected to direct sometime in the future as well. The open casting call appeared online and encourages talent age 15-25 years old to audition for the main roles of Tony, Maria, Anita, and Bernardo.

Remaking “West Side Story” is no easy task, as Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 film adaptation remains perhaps the best movie musical of all time. The adaptation was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture. Spielberg is joining forces with 20th Century Fox for the remake, but further details remain under wraps.

