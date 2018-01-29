‘Submergence’ First Trailer: James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander Are Ocean-Crossed Lovers

Wim Wenders directs this globe-trotting love story about two people separated by obstacles beyond their control.

In addition to Lisa Langseth’s sisterhood drama “Euphoria,” Alicia Vikander also hit last year’s fall film festival circuit with Wim Wenders’ globe-trotting romance “Submergence.”

“Submergence” is based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Ledgard. Vikander and James McAvoy play a deep-sea researcher and a water engineer, respectively. The lovers are striving to reconnect although separated by oceans, continents, and civil war. Alex Hafner and Charlotte Rampling co-star.

The movie is the latest from the legendary German filmmaker Wim Wenders. He’s been having better luck as documentarian in recent years than as a narrative filmmaker. Non-fiction efforts “Pina” and “The Salt of the Earth” have received critical acclaim, while features like “Everything Will Be Fine,” shot in 3D and starring James Franco, have been widely panned.

“Submergence” opens in the U.S. this April. Watch the first trailer below.