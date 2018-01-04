Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Mystery of Love’ Music Video Is Further Proof He’s Worthy of the Oscar — Watch

The emotional track from "Call Me by Your Name" needs to be heard by every Academy member.

In a perfect world, Sufjan Stevens would already have his Oscar speech ready to go and his name would be called when the Best Original Song winner is announced at the Oscars on March 4. But the Academy can make strange decisions, and they currently have 70 original songs on the shortlist to choose their nominees from, including contenders from musicals like “The Greatest Showman” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

So let’s make sure the newly-released music video for Steven’s standout “Call Me by Your Name” track “Mystery of Love” gets in front of every Oscar voter. Pitchfork debuted the clip, which features clips of Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer from the movie and footage taken at the Museo Archeologico Nazionale of Naples.

Watch the music video below and just try your best not to cry. “Call Me by Your Name” is now playing in theaters.

