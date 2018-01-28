Sundance 2018 Awards: All of IndieWire’s Reviews and Video Interviews

Sundance announced its winners last night, with “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and “Kailash” taking the top prizes. IndieWire has been in Park City for the entirety of the festival, with dozens of reviews and video interviews to show for it. Here’s what we’ve had to say about the prizewinners:
U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize: “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”
U.S. Dramatic Directing Award: Sara Colangelo, “The Kindergarten Teacher”
U.S. Documentary Directing Award: Alexandria Bombach, “On Her Shoulders”
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting: Benjamin Dickey, “Blaze”
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking: “I Think We’re Alone Now”
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling: “Three Identical Strangers”
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking: “Minding the Gap”
World Cinema Documentary Directing Award: Sandi Tan, “Shirkers”
World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award: “The Guilty”
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Christina Choe, “NANCY”
NEXT Audience Award: “Search”
NEXT Innovator Award: “Night Comes On” and “We the Animals” (TIE)
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize: Alfred P. Sloan Prize: “Search” (previously announced)