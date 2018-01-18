Sundance 2018 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

Here's our constantly-updated compendium of every acquisitions that's come out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The 10-day-long Sundance Film Festival — the first major fest on every cinephile’s calendar — begins this afternoon in the Utah mountains. Last year’s slate produced current Oscar hopefuls “Call Me by Your Name,” “Get Out,” “Mudbound,” and “The Big Sick,” the latter being two of the biggest buys witnessed at the festival, garnering a respective $12.5 million from Netflix and $12 million from Amazon Studios.

Distributors are descending on Park City, Salt Lake City, and Sundance in search of their successors, hoping not to repeat last year’s blunder by Fox Searchlight, which paid $9.5 million for “Patti Cake$,” a film that reaped only $800,000 domestically.

Here’s our constantly-updated compendium of every 2018 Sundance acquisition.

Title: “Seeing Allred”

Buyer: Netflix

Section: U.S. Documentary Competition“I feel fortunate that ‘Seeing Allred’ captures my passion and battle for justice for many victims of injustice,” said the film’s subject, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred in an official statement. “The courage that my clients demonstrate, in speaking truth to power, inspires me every day as we fight together.” Producers include “Friends” and “Grace and Frankie” co-creator Marta Kauffman, plus Robbie Rowe Tollin (The Zookeeper’s Wife), and Hannah KS Canter (also of “Grace & Frankie”). Watch the trailer below.

Title: “Beast”

Buyer: 30West/Roadside Attractions

Section: Spotlight”It is an extraordinary and deservedly acclaimed directorial debut from Michael Pearce, who delivers a taut, tense, and stirring thriller with a wonderfully complex heroine at the film’s core,” said Roadside Attractions founders Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff in an official statement. “Jessie Buckley gives a magnificent and memorable performance.” “Beast” premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. A North American theatrical release is planned for this spring.

Title: “The Price of Everything”

Buyer: HBO Documentary Films

Section: U.S. Documentary Competition

“I couldn’t think of a better home for the film than HBO,” said Nathanial Kahn, director of the investigation into the art world and its soaring auction sales in an official statement. “I had a great experience with them on both ‘My Architect’ and my short, ‘Two Hands,’ and am particularly happy they will be taking on the theatrical as well as the TV release for ‘The Price of Everything.’”

Title: “Believer”

Buyer: HBO Documentary Films

Section: Documentary Premieres

“Believer” follows Grammy-winning Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, a Mormon frustrated by the church’s treatment of LGBTQ parishioners. Deadline first reported the sale. “Dunkirk” and “Blade Runner 2049” composer Hans Zimmer — an Oscar recepient for “The Lion King” — penned the score.

Title: “Bodied”

Buyer: YouTube Red

Section: Special Event

Executive produced by “8 Mile” Oscar-winner Eminem, “Bodied” premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where IndieWire’s Eric Kohn gave it a B+ review. The Oakland hip-hop scene-set feature won TIFF’s Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award, followed by audience accolades at AFI Fest and Fantastic Fest. Watch the trailer below.

Title: “The King”

Buyer: Oscilloscope

Section: Special Events

Oscilloscope president Dan Berger described the Elvis Presley documentary as “equal parts music film and road movie, biopic and investigative journalism.” Director Eugene Jareki said in an official statement, “This is a time for real soul-searching in America. We’ve got to change the national conversation from the noise of the Trump news cycle to something deeper about who we are. For this, the film needs an innovative, athletic, and breakout release. We can’t imagine a better partner than Oscilloscope to make that happen.” Steven Soderbergh executive produced the film.

