Sundance 2018 Live Stream: Watch Robert Redford’s Opening Day Press Conference Online

Journalists and film enthusiasts from around the world have gathered in a Utah town of 8,300 to find the next "Get Out" and "The Big Sick."

Once Sundance Institute president and founder Robert Redford imminently walks onstage at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah, the 34th annual Sundance Film Festival will officially commence. The Best Director Oscar winner (“Ordinary People”) will be joined by festival director John Cooper and his institute’s executive director, Keri Putnam, to provide insight on selecting this year’s slate from 13,468 submissions. Cinephiles will have plenty of new fare to watch — 138 world premieres — when not briefly distracted by Academy Award nominations early on January 23.

Also expected to be addressed is how Sundance is supporting the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative, both founded in recent months as outcries to rampant allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment community. Sundance already updated its code of conduct and partnered with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’s office on a 24-hour hotline to report violations. During the first Saturday of last year’s festival — the day after President Trump’s inauguration — an estimated crowd of 8,000 including Connie Britton, Laura Dern, Chelsea Handler, Salma Hayek, John Legend, and Charlize Theron participated in the March On Main, in solidarity with concurrent Women’s March events across the globe. On its anniversary, Redford’s five-time co-star, Jane Fonda, and an attorney representing multiple Harvey Weinstein accusers, Gloria Allred, will be among the speakers at the Respect Rally.

The festival shares a name with Redford’s character in the 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” which earned four Oscars. In November 2016 interview with his grandson, Dylan — co-star of the 2013 dyslexia documentary, “The Big Picture,” directed by Redford’s son and Dylan’s father, James — Redford revealed that this year’s film “Old Man and the Gun” will be his last as an actor.

Said press conference begins at 3pm ET and can be live streamed on the Sundance website. The festival runs through January 28.

