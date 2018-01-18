Back to IndieWire

The 2018 IndieWire Sundance Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The year's first big festival serves as a showcase for indie talent, on the rise, on its way to mainstream dominance, and everything in between.

3 hours ago

Snow piles up as people walk past the Egyptian Theater at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, 26 January 2017. The festival runs from 19 to 29 January.2017 Sundance Film Festival, Park City, Usa - 26 Jan 2017

The Sundance Film Festival

George Frey/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

View Gallery
17 Photos

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

IndieWire Announces Our First-Ever IndieWire Studio at Sundance

Sundance 2018 Jury Includes Jada Pinkett Smith, RuPaul Charles, and Co-Stars from ‘The Shape of Water’

RuPaul is Heading to Sundance for a ‘Drag Race’ Retrospective, Cementing Icon Status Across Industries

Sundance Adds Standalone Episodic Section For 2018 Festival

Sundance 2018 Adds New Films From Lynne​ ​Ramsay, Hannah Fidell, Tamara​ ​Jenkins, and More

Sundance 2018 New Frontier Further Pushes Into Future Entertainment With Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence

Sundance 2018 Ushers In the Age of Independent TV With Indie Episodics Line-Up

Sundance 2018 Shorts Lineup Includes New Films From Don Hertzfeldt, Dev Patel, Anna Margaret Hollyman, and Many More

Sundance 2018 Premieres Include New Films From Gus Van Sant, Debra Granik, Morgan Neville, and Many More

Sundance 2018 Midnight and NEXT Slate Offers New Films About Murders, Witches, and Crazy Teens

Sundance 2018 Competition Lineup Boasts New Films from Paul Dano, Reed Morano, Idris Elba, Ethan Hawke, and More

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance Wish List: 70 Films We Hope Will Head to Park City in 2018

8 Surprises and Hidden Gems From the 2018 Sundance Lineup

Sundance 2018 Programming Breakdown: Big Buys, Actor-Directors, and Hot-Button Issues

Top 20 Acquisition Titles of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Star Keira Knightley, Ethan Hawke, and More

Why Sundance Is Showcasing Television Like Never Before With New Indie Episodics Line-Up 

Sundance 2018: 10 Must-See Short Films, From Armie Hammer to Don Hertzfeldt

19 Movies From Female Filmmakers to See At Sundance, From ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ to ‘Shirkers’

Sundance 2018: 21 Must-See Films At This Year’s Festival, From ‘Wildlife’ to ‘Sorry to Bother You’

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Film Reviews

Interviews

Features

The Best Sundance Films of All Time — IndieWire Critics Survey

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘Pity’ Trailer: Sundance Dark Comedy Follows An Anti-Hero Who Is Only Happy When He’s Unhappy

Acquisitions

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad