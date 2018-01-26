Watch Sundance Director’s Panel with Taika Waititi, Justin Lin, and Catherine Hardwicke: Live Stream Online

Day nine of the festival is officially underway with "Power of Story: Indies Go Hollywood."

Three directors who have had a film surpass $340 million at the worldwide box office will today revisit how Sundance launched their careers. “Power of Story: Indies Go Hollywood,” will bring together Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarock”), Justin Lin (“Star Trek: Beyond”), and Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) to discuss the challenges of adjusting to the studio system.

Waititi, a New Zealander, has premiered four pictures in Park City: “Eagle vs Shark” (2007), “Boy” (2010), “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”(2016), and “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014), which is now being adapted for television. Taiwan-born Lin — a veteran of four “The Fast and the Furious” sequels (with more to come) — has attended the festival as a buyer and seller: his features “Better Luck Tomorrow” (2002) and “Finishing the Game” (2007) both debuted at Sundance, along with his short “La Revolución de Iguodala!” (2007). In 2014, he also acquired the rights to the documentary “The Battered Bastards of Baseball,” with plans to make a narrative account. Hardwicke’s first film, “Thirteen” (2003), earned the Texan Sundance’s directing prize for drama.

Additional Hollywood directing powerhouses that got their starts at Sundance include Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), Rian Johnson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”) and Oscar-winner Ava DuVernay (“A Wrinkle in Time”).

During the 2018 festival’s opening day press conference last week, the Sundance Institute’s founder and president, Robert Redford, told IndieWire that he had no qualms about directors quickly transitioning from helming indies to blockbusters. “It’s their choice, as long as they have a choice,” he said. “The idea in starting Sundance [was] we didn’t want to disparage the major film business, because it’s a valuable business, and it’s a great camping ground for filmmakers to go to…Basically it was just extending the business, not taking something away, or criticizing something that was already there.”

“Power of Story: Indies Go Hollywood” will be moderated by KPCC radio host John Horn and streamed live on Sundance.org, the Sundance Institute’s YouTube channel, and below.

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.

