‘Super Troopers 2’ Trailer: An International Incident Erupts in This Long-Awaited Sequel to the Cult Classic — Watch

In a clear attempt to carry the awards-season success of “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” into 2018, Fox Searchlight has released the trailer for “Super Troopers 2.” The long-awaited sequel comes a full 17 years after the original cult classic, which has long had fans hoping for a follow-up. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic…SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is…SUPER TROOPERS 2.”

Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, Kevin Heffernan, Brian Cox, Lynda Carter, and Rob Lowe star in the film, which Chandrasekhar directed. Fox Searchlight will release “Super Troopers 2” on (when else?) April 20.