‘Sweet Country’ Trailer: Sam Neill Navigates 1920s Australia in Warwick Thornton’s Outback Western — Watch

After premiering in Venice, the film has made its way to Sundance.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the trailer for “Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton’s Western set in the Outback. Sam Neill stars in the film, whose journey on the festival circuit has now taken it to Sundance. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Sam, a middle-aged Aboriginal man, works for a preacher in the outback of Australia’s Northern Territory. When Harry, a bitter war veteran, moves into a neighbouring outpost, the preacher sends Sam and his family to help Harry renovate his cattle yards. But Sam’s relationship with the cruel and ill-tempered Harry quickly deteriorates, culminating in a violent shootout in which Sam kills Harry in self-defence. “As a result, Sam becomes a wanted criminal for the murder of a white man, and is forced to flee with his wife across the deadly outback, through glorious but harsh desert country. A hunting party led by the local lawman Sergeant Fletcher is formed to track Sam down. But as the true details of the killing start to surface, the community begins to question whether justice is really being served.”

Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, and Ewen Leslie co-star in the film, which first premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release “Sweet Country” this spring.