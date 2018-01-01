‘The End of the F***ing World’ Trailer and Release Date: Netflix’s Dark Teen Drama Is Available to Stream This Friday – Watch

The show has already made a splash on the other side of the pond.

Netflix has released the trailer and announced the release date for “The End of the F***ing World,” an eight-part series that made a splash on the other side of the pond last fall. Based on the comic series of the same name (well, almost — “fucking” is uncensored there) by Charles S. Forman, the show will be available to stream this Friday, January 5. Watch the trailer below.

The series centers around James (Alex Lawther of “Black Mirror”) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden of “Penny Dreadful”), described as a “self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.”

“Burn Burn Burn” scribe Charlie Covell adapted “The End of the F***king World.” Gemma Whalen, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley, and Navin Chowdhry co-star in the show, which was created by Jonathan Entwistle.