Sylvester Stallone Appears to Announce ‘The Expendables 4’ on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone won’t be directing “Creed 2” after all, but he may be stepping behind the camera once again for his newest franchise. The actor and filmmaker, who’s being investigated for a 1990 rape allegation, appears to have announced on Instagram that “The Expendables 4” is on the way.

“Just when you thought it was safe to go outside…They’re coming back!” he wrote alongside the photo, which shows him, Jason Statham, and Randy Coutoure in character from a previous installment in the series. It’s far from the first time Stallone has hinted at such news on Instagram — he teased “Creed 2” several times last year — and his posts don’t always turn into actual projects.

Stallone directed the first “Expendables” movie, which was released in 2010 and made $275 million worldwide; the next two, released in 2012 and 2014, respectively, were also financially successful as their ensemble casts grew larger and larger. Among the many action stars to appear in the franchise are Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Terry Crews, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, and Mel Gibson.