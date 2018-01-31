‘The First Purge’ Teaser Trailer Will Make America Great Again, Complete With Government-Sanctioned Murder — Watch

The timely "Purge" prequel will introduce fans to the very events that made government-sanctioned crime such a blockbuster topic.

The newest film in the blockbuster “Purge” franchise is not messing around. Titled “The First Purge,” the new prequel has gone all-in on Make America Great Again imaginary, complete with its first poster — a spin on Donald Trump’s infamous red baseball hats — to sell what looks to be a chilling introduction to how America came to embrace the concept of one free-for-all day of crime. You know, to make America great again.

The new film is the first “Purge” offering to not be helmed by creator James DeMonaco, though he did provide the screenplay for this outing. Instead, “Burning Sands” filmmaker Gerard McMurray will take over directorial duties. “The First Purge” stars “Insecure” standount Y’lan Noel, along with Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Melonie Diaz, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei.

Playing like a run-of-the-mill campaign ad and just packed with patriotic imagery — swaying flags, lots of farmland, happy families — the film’s first teaser hints at the kind of mindset that led to the implementation of the Purge. Timely.

“What makes America great?” the teaser’s omnipresent voiceover asks. “The answer’s simple, really: Americans make America great.” It continues, “You are the lifeblood of the nation and your rights as Americans must be safeguarded. There is only one solution to keep our country great: a new tradition. Participate today and nothing will make you prouder than when your boy looks up at you and says, ‘Dad, I wanna purge too!’”

Check out the first teaser trailer for “The First Purge” below.

“The First Purge” will hit theaters on July 4. Happy Independence Day, America.

