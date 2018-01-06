The Gorilla Channel Isn’t Real and Netflix Wants You to Please Stop Asking About It

The joke has gotten out of hand.

However much we might want it to be, the Gorilla Channel isn’t a real thing. The fictional network was first mentioned in a now-viral tweet capitalizing on the many outrageous stories being told in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” whose subject claims the entire book is untrue but tried (and failed) to prevent from being published. Now Netflix has gotten involved.

“please stop calling our customer service hotline to ask if we have The Gorilla Channel,” the streaming service tweeted amid the chaos, confusion, and memes. Presented as a fake excerpt from “Fire and Fury,” the tweet claimed that Trump was disappointed to find that the TV in his White House bedroom didn’t have the channel in question. “Trump seemed to be under the impression that a TV channel existed that screened nothing but gorilla-based content, 24 hours a day,” it reads.

The story was immediately accepted as true by hundreds, if not thousands, of readers, which has been taken as a reflection of both confirmation bias on the part of Trump’s detractors and the fact that his viewing habits and overall behavior make his yearning for the Gorilla Channel entirely plausible.