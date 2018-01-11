‘The Looming Tower’ Trailer: Hulu Drama About the Path to 9/11 Looks Like Another Prestige Heavyweight

Jeff Daniels stars in this ten-part series about major U.S. counterintelligence efforts in the late 1990s.

Hulu might have another hit drama on its hands.

The streaming service released the first full look at “The Looming Tower,” the upcoming original drama charting the extensive counterintelligence efforts in the U.S. as the efforts of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda began to come into view.

Jeff Daniels stars as John O’Neill, an FBI Special Agent whose pursuit of bin Laden played out against a divide between the FBI and the CIA. Peter Sarsgaard, Tahar Rahim, Bill Camp, Wrenn Schmidt, and the ever-present Michael Stuhlbarg round out one of the most promising casts of the new year.

The series is based on the Pulitzer-winning book of the same name by author Lawrence Wright, whose work also led to the 2015 Alex Gibney doc “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief.” Gibney is behind the camera again here for the pilot, joining a group of directors for the series that also includes Craig Zisk and “Breaking Bad” DP extraordinaire Michael Slovis.

Alongside the other big early 2018 premiere “Hard Sun” and returning originals “The Path” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the year is already shaping up to be a busy one for Hulu.

Watch the full trailer for the series’ debut season below:

“The Looming Tower” premieres Feb. 28 on Hulu.

