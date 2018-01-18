‘The Rainbow Experiment’ Trailer: A High School Reels From A Terrible Accident in Unnerving Slamdance Drama

In Christina Kallas' Slamdance trailer, a chemistry experiment gone awry serves as the catalyst for widespread personal reckoning.

Google the words “rainbow experiment chemistry” and the internet will provide a wealth of seemingly kid-friendly directives for how to use science to “make a rainbow,” an idea that seems fun enough until another link pops up: a safety alert from the American Chemical Society about an experiment gone very, very wrong.

It’s that sort of tension — between the possibility of academic discovery and out-and-out terror — that frames up Christina Kallas’ Slamdance drama, “The Rainbow Experiment,” which follows what happens after one of those eponymous experiments leads to unexpected consequences, one that indict and unravel whole scores of people and institutions.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Things spiral out of control in a high school in Manhattan when a terrible accident involving a science experiment injures a kid for life. A who-dun-it with a how-they-saw-it leads to an explosion of emotions touching on the teachers, the parents, the school authorities, and ultimately, the students.”

The film stars Chris Beetem, Francis Benhamou, Christian Coulson, Kevin Kane, Nina Mehta, Laura Pruden, Connor Siemer, Lauren Sowa, Swann Gruen, and Christine McLaughlin.

Check out the first trailer and poster for “The Rainbow Experiment” below.

“The Rainbow Experiment” will have its world premiere at Slamdance on Saturday, January 20.

